spot_img
19.2 C
New York
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Malawi Court dismisses Mphwiyo application …Area 43 mansion now government property

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The High Court in Lilongwe has dismissed an application to stay a forfeiture order of bonded property belonging to fugitive Paul Mphwiyo.

Justice Ruth Chinangwa says the application lacked merit.

On March 28, 2024, the court ordered the forfeiture of the property, which is a house in Area 43 in Lilongwe.

But Mphwiyo’s wife, Thandizo, applied to the court to set aside the order.

The latest court ruling means the house remains a property of the Malawi government.

Before fleeing the country, Mphwiyo was answering cash-gate related corruption charges. The case awaits judgment.

Previous article
NANKHUMWA MEETS WINNIE MANDELA IN KENYA
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc