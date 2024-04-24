Malawi Court dismisses Mphwiyo application …Area 43 mansion now government property

The High Court in Lilongwe has dismissed an application to stay a forfeiture order of bonded property belonging to fugitive Paul Mphwiyo.

Justice Ruth Chinangwa says the application lacked merit.

On March 28, 2024, the court ordered the forfeiture of the property, which is a house in Area 43 in Lilongwe.

But Mphwiyo’s wife, Thandizo, applied to the court to set aside the order.

The latest court ruling means the house remains a property of the Malawi government.

Before fleeing the country, Mphwiyo was answering cash-gate related corruption charges. The case awaits judgment.