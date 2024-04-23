Paramount Lundu declares war on “ill-minded” people who steals sugar cane from Nchalo Estates

Paramount Chief Lundu of Chikwawa district has strongly warned his subjects against vandalizing and stealing sugar cane from Illovo Sugar Malawi’s Nchalo Estates in the district.

Paramount Lundu issued the warning on Tuesday after Illovo donated Maize Flour to 16,000 hunger stricken households in the district.

He asked his subjects to report to relevant authorities such as police all “ill-minded” people who steals from the estates.

“Report to police all people who steals sugar cane from Illovo Estates; you can even repot them directly to me,” said Paramount Lundu

On his part, Illovo Sugar Malawi’s Nchalo Estate General Manager, Ricky Pillay said: “Lately we have faced some challenging times characterized by theft of sugar cane and attacks on our employees some unfortunately leading to loss of life.

“We thank the Chiefs in this area for the support you have rendered to us this far in fighting this vice and we would like to appeal to you to continue to advocate for security and peace in this area.”

He added: “Without security the sustainability of our business is threatened and with it our ability to offer support to the communities around us. Let us all jealously guard this investment so that it can continue to offer jobs, pay taxes and undertake social responsibility initiatives in health, education, agriculture and other areas.”

In February this year, social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook was stormed with a viral video clip showing some community members vandalizing and stealing sugar cane from Nchalo estate in the lower shire.

Recently, the Board Chairperson for Illovo Sugar Malawi Jimmy Lipunga said the company loses millions of kwacha through theft of cane and irrigation materials at their cane plantations, a development which is affecting sugar production.

“The trend of stealing sugar cane from our farms has been on a sharp increase, this is a worrisome development on our part as we are losing millions from the vice,” Lipunga was quoted at 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in February this year.

Illovo Sugar (Malawi) Plc is a leading producer and supplier of sugar in Malawi. With a history of over 100 years, the company has grown to become one of the largest sugar producers in the country.

It operates two sugar estates, Dwangwa and Nchalo, and a refinery in Limbe, producing high-quality sugar products for domestic and export markets.