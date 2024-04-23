Mzuzu Youth Centre contractor urged to fast track project

By Tawonga Moyo

Mzuzu, April 23: District Youth Officer for Mzimba North, Misheck Msokwa, has urged DEC Construction Limited, which is the contractor responsible for the construction of Mzuzu Youth Centre, to fast-track the project, saying the current progress is slow and raises a lot of questions.

Making the call in an interview on Friday, Msokwa said the project is much anticipated by youths in the city, hence a need for the contractor to take it seriously.

“We were first assured by the contractor that the project will be completed in October 2023 but that changed due to a number of challenges and the project time was extended to July 2024.

“However, with the current progress of the project, it’s impossible for it to be finalized within two months. Youths in Mzuzu are now afraid that this project won’t be completed soon,” said Msokwa.

Msokwa then called upon government not to change the contractor but rather engage the same one and offer the support needed, saying the project has already delayed for long and any change will worsen the delay.

“If by any chance government is contemplating on changing the contractor, I may not encourage that as it will mean starting again the whole process. My plea to government is that the project doesn’t go beyond 2024,” he said.

In his remarks, one of the youths from Masasa Area, Timothy Gama, said he was eagerly waiting for the completion of the project as it will help to keep young people busy with things that can uplift their lives.

“When young people are idle, chances are high that they can get influenced negatively and indulge in inappropriate behaviours. However, the youth centre will provide a platform for young people to meet and teach each other skills which they can use to uplift their lives and families,” said Gama.

Gama also noted that the youth centre will help to unearth talents in young people who are yet to discover it for themselves, thereby contributing to manpower development.

Another youth, Chifundo Nkhoma, expressed optimism that once completed, the centre will help in the reduction of early marriages and unwanted pregnancies as it will provide a platform for young people to pour out their issues freely and gain various expertise.

Government handed over the K19.7 billion Mzuzu Youth Centre construction project to DEC Construction Limited in August 2022.

Project Manager for DEC Construction, Ellard Malonda, did not comment on the matter despite sending him questionnaire and reminding him through phone calls.