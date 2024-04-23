Chikwawa households get maize flour, Illovo Pledges continued support

Illovo Sugar Malawi (plc) has donated Maize flour worth over K439 million to 16,000 hunger stricken households in the area of Paramount Chief Lundu in Chikwawa district.

Illovo Sugar Malawi (plc) has donated Maize flour worth over K439 million to 16,000 hunger stricken households in the area of Paramount Chief Lundu in Chikwawa district.

Speaking during the distribution exercise at Chief Lundu headquarters Illovo Sugar Malawi’s Nchalo Estate General Manager, Ricky Pillay said the donation was a testament of Illovo’s unwavering dedication to alleviating the suffering of people around the estate.

“This donation, totaling 16,000 bags of 25 kgs each, is a testament to our unwavering dedication to alleviating the suffering of those affected by food scarcity and the total cost of this donation is MK439.7 Million.”

“Our decision to make this donation was guided by a sense of duty and compassion for our fellow Malawians. We recognize that access to basic necessities such as food is a fundamental human right, and it is incumbent upon us as a business to do our part in ensuring that no one in our community goes hungry,” said Pillay

He further assured the residents of Paramount Chief Lundu’s community and the wider Chikwawa district of continued support.

“I want to assure you that Illovo Sugar stands in solidarity with you during this challenging time as we have done previously for example when the District was hit by the devastating twin Cyclones Ana and Freddy.

“We would like to reiterate our commitment to extend a hand of support to the communities in times of need. As our purpose states we are committed to the creation of Thriving Malawian Communities wherever we exist.”

In his remarks, Paramount Chief Lundu commended Illovo, saying his subjects are in dire need of food. He said he would ensure that there is transparency in the distribution exercise.

Illovo Sugar (Malawi) Plc is a leading producer and supplier of sugar in Malawi. With a history of over 100 years, the company has grown to become one of the largest sugar producers in the country.

It operates two sugar estates, Dwangwa and Nchalo, and a refinery in Limbe, producing high-quality sugar products for domestic and export markets.