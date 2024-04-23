Amref bails out John Chilembwe Hospital with K32 million medical supplies

By Tikondane Vega

Blantyre, April 23: Amref Health Africa has donated medical equipment valued at K32 million to John Chilembwe Hospital in Phalombe District as one way of complementing government efforts to improve health service delivery.

The equipment includes weighing height boards, wheelchairs, examination lamps, oxygen concentrators, drug trolleys, electric autoclaves and BP machines.

Speaking on Tuesday, Amref Project Manager, Young Samanyika said the donation is meant to support health facilities impacted by 2023 Tropical Cyclone Freddy in the district.

“Nearly six health centres in Phalombe were hit hard by floods and mudslides. Despite the passage of time since the devastating floods, communities in Phalombe still grapple with its aftermath. In response, Amref has procured medical equipment to support affected families.

The current donation is projected to be at K45 million as other equipment like beds and mattresses are yet to be supplied, but for today it is K32 million. We are doing a lot in Phalombe; for example, we are currently rehabilitating Phalombe Health Centre and this alone will cost us approximately K50 million,” said Samanyika.

He said that Amref expects the donation to improve the running of services at the hospital, adding that the materials should be put into good use so that it benefits the majority in communities.

On his part, Human Resources Officer for the hospital, Fred Kaipa, commended the organisation for the support, describing it as timely.

Kaipa assured Amref and other partners in the health sector of prudent use of any support rendered to the hospital, adding that the materials will complement the facility’s efforts towards strengthening delivery of good quality health services.

“Cyclone Freddy really affected our health centres across the district and many things are yet to be replaced. This donation will help us greatly. Others should emulate the good gesture by Amref Health Africa in strengthening health systems,” said Kaipa.

Amref is the largest Africa-based international health development organization delivering health services and training to over 30 million people annually in 35 countries in Africa.

The Malawi office is part of the bigger Amref Health Africa that was established in 1957 with its headquarters in Kenya.

Amref Health Africa in Malawi was established in 2012 and is committed to catalyze and drive community-led and people-centred health systems while addressing social determinants of health.