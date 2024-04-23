2024/25 FOOTBALL SEASON:STANDARD BANK INCREASES MAFCO FC SPONSORSHIP TO K26,8 MILLION

Standard Bank’s Head of Products Alipo Nyondo presents the sponsorship to Colonel Givens Sichali

LILONGWE, APRIL 22, 2024 –Standard Bank Plc has proudly announced the renewal of its sponsorship of the Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) Football Club with an improved package of K26,8 Million for the 2024/25 season, up from K18.2 million last season.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Standard Bank’s Head of Products Alipo Nyondo attributed the decision to renew the sponsorship to the strong cordial relationship existing between the bank and MDF.



He described the MDF as the bank’s long-term development partner who shares the Bank’s purpose of driving the growth and prosperity for the nation.



“For many years, Standard Bank has enjoyed a deep and mutually fulfilling relationship with the MDF rank and file. Our solidarity transcends financial services provision into other areas of sports development as is the case with MAFCO FC. Overall, Standard Bank cherishes the cordial relationship with the MDF, and they have proven to be a catalytic partner in the realization of our core purpose; ‘Malawi is Our Home; We Drive Her Growth’,” he said.



Nyondo explained that the decision to increase MAFCO FC’s sponsorship by 37 percent aims to help the club cope with the financial demands of running a successful club in the modern era of football.



For his part Colonel Givens Sichali Commandant and Patron of MAFCO FC pledged to put the sponsorship to fruitful ends and thanked Standard Bank for living up to its purpose of driving the growth of Malawi through supporting sporting initiatives. The Colonel also commended the Bank for facilitating economic growth through the provision of tailored financial services to the defense forces, and through its partnership in the MDF’s other sporting events. “We look forward to further deepening our partnership, and harnessing different areas of cooperation,” he said.



According to Nyondo the decision to increase the sponsorship aims to help MAFCO FC keep pace with the dynamic demands of the modern game of football. It should also help MAFCO gear up for club maintenance costs during the 2024/25 season. The Bank fully appreciates the need for adequate cash flows to successfully run a side of MAFCO’s stature while competing in top-tier tournaments.



The sponsorship covers a wide range of football apparel and equipment.

Nyondo said it is the Bank’s expectation that its sponsorship will inspire MAFCO FC to reach for greater heights in the TNM Super League and other tournaments. In the just ended season, MAFCO finished in the top 10 of the League table. The side also reached the Cup Finals of two other prestigious domestic cups.

“Our hope therefore is that the renewal of our sponsorship will inspire MAFCO to pick up where they left off last year and reach greater heights this year. As the 2024-25 season begins, let us stand up to cheer for our soldiers as they fight for silverware on the field,” he said.



Apart from football, the MDF is a partner of Standard Bank Plc in other inter-disciplinary sports fields such as athletics, golf and the defense forces’ inter-divisional games.