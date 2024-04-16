spot_img
Standard Bank Plc appoints new Head of Marketing

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

LILONGWE, 16th April 2024—Standard Bank Plc is proud to announce the appointment of Ms Tamanda N’gombe as our new Head of Marketing with effect from April 1, 2024.

Tamanda brings to Standard Bank Plc a wealth of experience spanning 16 years in Integrated Marketing and Communications Strategy, Customer Experience and Engagement, Sales and Brand Management. She takes over from Ms Nyambura Chege who worked in Malawi for two years before relocating to Stanbic Kenya Plc.

Prior to joining Standard Bank Plc, Tamanda was the Head of Marketing at NBS Bank Plc and before that worked in related capacities at FedEx, Gestetner and Blantyre Water Board (BWB).

Following her appointment, Chief Executive Phillip Madinga said; “We would like to take this opportunity to welcome Tamanda to the Standard Bank brand. We are confident that her leadership and experience will inspire innovation and elevate our Marketing game to greater heights.”

Tamanda holds a Master of Philosophy in Corporate Strategy from Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) of the University of Pretoria, a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (BBA) from the University of Malawi, The Polytechnic (now MUBAS) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), UK.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

