Tobacco market for 2023/2024 opens

By Sheminah Nkhoma and Wanangwa Tembo

Kasungu, April 15, Mana: President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera has said tobacco farmers are the country’s economic drivers because they generate the much needed forex for importing essential goods.

He made the remarks Monday when he officially opened the 2023/24 Tobacco Market at Chinkhoma Auction Floors in Kasungu with a call for support to farmers.

In his speech at Vivya Primary School ground, Chakwera said that, “It is very important that we support tobacco farmers because they are the ones that generate forex for the country.

“I will make sure I fight for farmers because I understand that they are the key players in the realization of Malawi 2063 that seeks to make Malawi an independent middle income economy.”

The President condemned illegal tobacco trading by some companies and farmers, warning those involved would be hunted and prosecuted.

Chakwera thanked the companies that buy the leaf in the auction floors, requesting them to continue to offer good prices to farmers.

Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale noted that the changing of the law governing the tobacco sector has helped to increase the leaf production and assisted farmers to benefit more from their work.

“Tobacco farmers have grown a lot of tobacco this year because some of the restrictions have been removed hence encouraging the farmers to produce more.

“The good prices we had last season are a product of the good relationship between the government and the buyers and we expect to see the same this season,” he noted.

Chairperson for Tobacco Commission, Godfrey Chapola said the Commission would continue its intensified efforts to be a leading tobacco regulator while his counterpart at Auction Holding Limited, Dan Makata urged farmers to prepare tobacco to meet the expected standards.

Earlier in the day, the President opened the new K930 million Tobacco Commission offices for Kasungu Division before touring a housing project for soldiers at Engineers Battalion in the district.