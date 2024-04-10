BIZARRE: Nigerian actor Junior Pope “resurrects”

Popular Nollywood actor Junior Pope, who was reported dead, is still alive.

There is chaos on social media as a new video reports that the Nollywood actor, Junior Pope “is still alive and breathing”.

According to reports, when he was taken to the mortuary, the mortuary attendant disclosed that he was still breathing.

In the afternoon, media reported that Junior Pope died in a boating accident.

The actor and three of his colleagues were on their way back from a shooting location when their boat capsized into Anam River in Anambra State, Nigeria.