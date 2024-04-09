Prophet David Mbewe hailed for donating livestock to Muslims for Eid-El-Fitr

Some of the donated livestock

Muslim leaders have commended Leader of the Liberation for Economic Freedom (LEF) Party Prophet Dr. David Mbewe for donating livestock to Moslems at Nselema in Machinga.

According to Prophet Dr. Mbewe, he decided to donate the livestock as part of Eid-El-Fitr celebrations in the coming days.

“I want to commend all the Muslims for fasting during the Holy month of Ramadan; today am donating this livestock to be used during Eid-El-Fitr celebrations,” said Prophet Mbewe

Prophet Mbewe on duty

Ministry of local government said Eid Ul Fitr Prayers will be held on either Wednesday, April 10, or Thursday, April 11, this year, depending on the sighting of the new moon, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement Principal Secretary for the Ministry, Esmie Kainja, emphasized that the announcement of the actual sighting of the new moon will be made by the Muslim Association of Malawi.

“People are worried out here of the continued high cost of living, maladministration of government affairs and these situations have prompted him to bring the change people desire,” said Prophet Mbewe as quoted by Pan African News.

Mbewe addressing a mammoth crowd

On the ballot, Prophet Mbewe is expected to face Chakwera, Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Saulos Chilima of UTM party.

Malawians will head the polls in September 2025, the first time in that month following a direction by the Supreme Court, which also changed the threshold of winning to 50+1.