Misa-Malawi condemns arrest of former Malawi24 journalist Macmillan Mhone

Macmillan Mhone arrested

Malawi Chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has condemned in strongest terms the arrest of a journalist Macmillan Mhone over a story that an online news site Malawi24 published in August 2023.

Mhone, a former Malawi24 journalist now working for Nation Publications Limited in Blantyre, was arrested on Monday morning after being invited for questioning at Blantyre Police Station.

According to a statement signed by Misa-Malawi Chairperson Golden Matonga, the story in question involves businessman Abdul Karim Batatawala.

“Some police sources say Mhone has been charged with “publication of news likely to cause fear or public alarm” said Matonga in a statement, adding that Mhone will be transferring from Blantyre to Lilongwe for court appearance.

“As MISA we believe that the story in question does not in any way cause fear or public alarm. We therefore demand immediate and unconditional release of Mhone and we believe that arresting and detaining a journalist over a story is a violation of media freedom and the public’s right to know,” said Matonga

Meanwhile, both Blantyre and Malawi Police Service Public Relations Officer Peter Kalaya could not be reached for comment.