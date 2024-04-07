Dr. Kabambe graces Blantyre Archdiocese Choir album launch, donates K2 million

Dr Kabambe being welcomed at the event

Former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dr Dalitso Kabambe today took time off from his busy schedule to grace an album launch for Blantyre Archdiocesan Mass Choir.

The “Abale Tikondane’ CD and DVD album launch was held at St Pius Catholic Church in Blantyre.

Dr. Kabambe, who was invited by the choir to grace the historic launch, has since bought the Choir’s DVD and CD at K2 million.

The Blantyre Archdiocesan Mass Choir has 151 members from all 47 parishes that are under the Blantyre Archdiocese.

Dr. Kabambe is fondly remembered by all Malawians for bringing stability to the Malawian economy, which resulted in low prices of basic needs and services.

During his time at Reserve Bank of Malawi, Dr Kabambe managed to reduce inflation rate to a single digit within the first year from 24% to 7.1% in 2017 and effectively managed to keep the exchange rate stable at the rate of K 732 to the US$, and turned around a projected loss of K 4 billion to a profit in the excess of K60 billion.

Dr Kabambe’s vast knowledge and experience has pitied him as one of the presidential hopefuls who is ready to stir the country towards social and economic prosperity from 2025 and beyond with a promise of nothing but the best economy.