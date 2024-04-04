TNM brings innovation to curb mobile money fraud

…Introduces Sim Swap Exemption Feature on Mpamba

TNM Plc, Malawi’s pioneering mobile network and ICT services provider has unveiled a Sim swap security initiative which is designed to protect customers from mobile money fraud.

The new measure gives TNM customers the ability to permanently opt their numbers from being swapped at agent points.

Head of Brand and Marketing Madalitso Jonazi said that the initiative is significant as it enhances customer security in the drive for financial inclusion and growth of the digital money economy.

“At TNM we are glad to see a remarkable increase in the usage of our Mpamba mobile money platform. Millions of customers are using Mpamba, therefore, we have enhanced features to ensure that customers are well secured on the platform. This is a positive development in the drive for financial inclusion in the country,” he said.

Jonazi said digital money fraudsters have been a stumbling block in the growth of mobile money usage.

He further said that fraudsters tactically swap numbers and get access to people’s digital money platforms and steal funds.

“Despite our investment in various digital finance technologies, we are still facing a digital money fraud challenge. Therefore, we believe the new feature will alleviate the challenge that our customers face,” said Jonazi.

TNM customer can access the transformative feature through USSD code and TNM Smart App.

“To access the feature, our customers need to dial *7777# and follow the instructions to exempt their sim cards from being swapped and safeguard their numbers permanently from any exploitation. The innovative service is also available on the TNM Smart App,” said Jonazi.

TNM has made an assurance of more innovations around Mpamba platform to maximize security of customers and motivate the usage of digital transactions.