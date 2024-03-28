NBS Bank Plc celebrates Retail Banking Institute graduates

Changaya (centre) displays the certificate flanked by Chanza (right) and NBS Head of Human resources Austin Thunde (left)

NBS Bank Plc has lauded the accomplishments of 34 of its employees who have recently completed a three-month training program with the Retail Banking Institute (Lafferty), a prestigious UK-based certification body.

The bank announced that 29 of these dedicated individuals achieved Level 1 certification, while five distinguished themselves by completing the more advanced Level 3 certification.

NBS Bank Chief Retail Officer Victoria Chanza said the retail certification program is designed to deepen understanding of credit risk, leadership, brand management, asset and liability committee (ALCO), operations, and digital retail banking.

During the event set to celebrate the achievements on Friday, Chanza praised the graduates for their dedication and hard work adding that the initiative underscores NBS Bank’s commitment to enhancing the expertise and capabilities of its workforce, aligning with international standards in retail banking excellence.

“This program is not just about acquiring knowledge; it is about shaping the future of retail banking. Our graduates, with their exceptional commitment and potential, exemplify the best of what it means to lead in this rapidly evolving sector,” said Chanza.

Chanza then underscored to the graduates the importance of empathy, customer service, and community engagement in the banking industry.

One of the graduates, Gracious Changaya who is NBS Bank Southern Cluster Manager said they are expected to bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to their roles, reinforcing NBS Bank Plc’s vision for retail excellence in the banking sector.

“We will ensure we make use of the knowledge required, and probably share the knowledge with some of our colleagues,” he said.

NBS Bank Plc partnered with the Retail Banking Institute (Lafferty) to underscore its investment in employee development and its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professional excellence.