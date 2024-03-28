NBM Plc ladies donate to Dwangwa flood victims

Chirwa(left) handing over a food pack to Chithabwa (centre)and a beneficiary, while NBM official Elwyn Sambo looks on

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc ladies at the weekend donated various items worth approximately MK6.5 million to families that were affected by floods at Dwangwa in Nkhotakota last month.

Speaking when they handed over the items at Dwangwa camp, one of the NBM plc Ladies and Coordinator of the Initiative Enala Chirwa said the ladies within NBM Plc were touched by reports and documentaries on the catastrophes that befell the people of Dwangwa and decided to collaborate and do something to help.

“Through this initiative, ladies working with NBM Plc contributed and purchased items worth approximately K6.5 million. Among other items, we have procured family packs. In each pack, there is 10kg flour, 2kgs rice, 2kgs beans, 2kgs Sugar, 1Kg Salt, tea leaves and some soap tablets,” said Chirwa.

One of the beneficiaries, 66-year-old Sydney Jekabu from Mbuna 2 Village commended NBM Plc ladies for the assistance saying they lost everything and the donated items will sustain them for some days as they also seek to recover from the disaster.

“I was heavily affected; I lost a house and all my belongings including foodstuffs yet I have seven children who still depend on me. It is by God’s grace that the floods came in the morning, otherwise if it was night, we could have lost a lot of people. We can now afford to eat courtesy of NBM Plc ladies,” said Jekabu.

The camp chairperson Emmanuel Chisale said the items NBM Plc ladies have donated will benefit 200 families that lost everything and were moved to Dwangwa Primary School camp.

Director of Human Resource and Administration at Nkhotakota District Council, Victor Chithabwa also thanked NBM Plc ladies for the donation.

“This is a welcome development. As you know, these floods greatly hit us, leading to the displacement of our sisters and brothers who also lost their property. So, this support is timely,” said Chithabwa.

Apart from the family packs, NBM Plc ladies also donated bags of maize, bags of flour, buckets, and clothes.