MP kicked out of Malawi’s Parliament for wearing a jean

Speaker of Parliament Cathreine Gotani Hara

Member of Parliament for Mzimba East Wachepa Phiri was on Monday afternoon sent out of parliament for allegedly breaching Parliament’s dress code by wearing a jean trouser.

According to speaker Gotani Hara, parliamentary standing orders prohibits members of parliament from wearing jeans.

In Malawi, the official dress code for male Members of Parliament is suit, long trousers, a tie and a jacket.

In 2017, Second Deputy Speaker sent out the then Member of Parliament for Mwanza Central Davis Katsonga for putting on headgear (Nthini).