spot_img
10.7 C
New York
Monday, March 25, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

MP kicked out of Malawi’s Parliament for wearing a jean

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Speaker of Parliament Cathreine Gotani Hara

Member of Parliament for Mzimba East Wachepa Phiri was on Monday afternoon sent out of parliament for allegedly breaching Parliament’s dress code by wearing a jean trouser.

According to speaker Gotani Hara, parliamentary standing orders prohibits members of parliament from wearing jeans.  

In Malawi, the official dress code for male Members of Parliament is suit, long trousers, a tie and a jacket.

In 2017, Second Deputy Speaker sent out the then Member of Parliament for Mwanza Central Davis Katsonga for putting on headgear (Nthini).

Previous article
Chakwera launches dam project
Next article
Stakeholders wants stiffer penalty on human traffickers
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc