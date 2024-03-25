FAM spoils beach soccer players with K500,000 each…Chimwendo lauds lads for gallant fight

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has congratulated the Malawi Beach Soccer team for winning the bronze medal at the COSAFA Beach Soccer Championship played in Durban, South Africa after edging guest nation Saudi Arabia 5: 4

Chimwendo accompanied the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Freetwood Haiya at Douglas Hotel in Lilongwe to officially welcome the team.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Sports, Engineer Uchizi Mkandawire, he said government appreciates the dedication and patriotism spirit the team has showcased to the nation.

“We extend our sincere heartfelt congratulations to the team after the historical win by beating the Saudi Arabia in a thrilling match on Saturday.

“While we celebrate the heroes of our national team and its technical panel, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has decided to pay tribute for your sacrifice, fighting spirit and unyielding determination that has a positive impact on our social cohesion and unity,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

He added that Malawians have proved to the world that regardless of our small size in population and low income, but once united we have the capacity to challenge indomitable on the global arena and reach our destiny.

In his remarks, FAM boss, Haiya lauded the players for their hardworking spirit.

“On behalf of FAM, I would like to honour you with a small amount of cash, K500,000 for each player for making the country proud,” said Haiya.

Guest nation Morocco claimed the Championship after beating Mozambique 4-3 on penalties following a 4-4 draw in the final.