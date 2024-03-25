Chakwera launches dam project

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has officially launched the construction of Kholongo Multipurpose Dam at Kasese, in Dowa District.

Kholongo Dam which is expected to be of 22 meters in height, running a stretch of 1.1 kilometers along the Kasangazi River, and it is expected to hold 25 billion litters of water, almost treating 40 million litters of water per day.

The Dam will have an installation of 115 kilometers of running pipes ,1507 hectares of irrigated land, and 8.5 hectares of fish farm.

Among others, the Dam is also expected to benefit over 191,000 beneficiaries, allowing 140,000 people to access potable water, which will improve livelihoods of over 4,400 farming households.

Once completed, Kholongo Multipurpose Dam is expected to benefit Kasese, Madisi, Mtiti and Mponera towns.