spot_img
1.4 C
New York
Friday, March 22, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Standard Bank sponsors K5m towards Malawi Law Society AGM

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Banda presents the sponsorship to MLS Lilongwe Chapter Executive Committee Secretary Chanju Kondowe

Standard Bank Plc has given this year’s Malawi Law Society Annual Conference underway in Mangochi a boost by contributing K5 million.

Head of Private Banking Joshua Banda said the contribution is in recognition of the important role legal minds play in strengthening governance across multiple sectors, thereby contributing to economic growth.

MLS Lilongwe Chapter Executive Committee Secretary Chanju Kondowe, who received the sponsorship thanked Standard Bank for the partnership.

This year’s AGM is under the Theme “Interrogating Malawi Electoral System Towards 2025 General Elections.”

Honourable Justice Dr Chifundo J. Kachale, Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission, is the Guest of Honour.

Previous article
Philanthropist Mama Prophet Linda Mbewe donates to Needy Granny in Machinga, to renovate her house
Next article
NBS Bank plc to ‘Inspire Inclusion’ through Social Media Campaign
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc