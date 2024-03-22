Philanthropist Mama Prophet Linda Mbewe donates to Needy Granny in Machinga, to renovate her house

Blessed is the hand that giveth, Mama Mbewe making the donation

Following a news media alert that circulated on social media about an elderly citizen going through tough times in Machinga District, Mama Prophet Linda Mbewe organized a quick preliminary visit on Thursday to cheer her up and also assess the kind of needs that must be met to brighten up her life.

The philanthropist, who is also wife to the celebrated Prophet David Mbewe, supported Mrs. Brown with an assortment of relief items such as maize flour, mattresses, plastic pails, bags of relish, beddings, some cash and bags of cement in readiness for the construction works that Prophet Mbewe will embark on to renovate the old woman’s house.

Speaking to the media, Mama Prophet Linda Mbewe expressed how she was moved with compassion after learning of Mrs. Brown’s situation.

“I am glad to have finally met Mrs. Brown and the Prophet and I will do all that we can to make sure that the story of her life changes. We’ve offered ourselves to let God work wonders through us,” she remarked.

Close sources indicated that Prophet David Mbewe is set to visit Mrs. Brown soon to launch the construction of her house.