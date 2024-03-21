MCP bigwig wants Chilima as presidential candidate : “Chakwera is a one term president”

A senior member for Tonse Alliance key partner Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has endorsed Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima as alliance’s presidential candidate in the September 26 2025 presidential elections.

In an interview with Zodiak Television MCP’s senor member, Samuel Lwara said: “Ndine wa MCP, koma ndikufuna Dr. Saulos Chilima adazaimire Tonse Alliance mu 2025.”

The full exclusive interview, according to Zodiak Online Facebook page, will be televised to night from 8:30.

Chilima’s endorsement comes barely weeks after MCP’s national Executive Committee endorsed President Lazarus Chakwera as party’s presidential candidate for the next year’s elections.

In 2022, Chilima, who is UTM leader, said the political alliance agreement was for 10 years, in which both Chakwera and himself are expected to support each other to lead for one-term.

The Tonse administration, led by Chakwera and Chilima, dislodged the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of Peter Mutharika in the June 23 2020 Fresh Presidential Election.