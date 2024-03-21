Man arrested for breaking Veep Saulos Chilima’s office

By Mwai Kumanda

Lilongwe, March 21: Lingadzi police in Lilongwe have arrested an ex-convict following a series of break-ins in various offices at Capital Hill.

Lingadzi Police Spokesperson Cassim Manda confirmed the development saying the ex-convict, Black Mussa, targeted the offices of the Vice President, Accountant General, Ministry of Finance, Local Government, Economic Planning and Health.

‘’It is believed that the crime was committed on 17th March where assorted items including computers and CCTV cameras worthy millions of kwacha were stolen. A man hunt was launched leading to the arrest of the ex-convict,” he said.

The ex-convict was once arrested in November, 2020 for the same crimes committed at Capital Hill, where items valued at over K 10 million were stolen and he was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment and was released in January 2024 after fully serving his sentenced.

Meanwhile Lingadzi police has recovered some of the stolen items including an LG plasma screen belonging to the Ministry of Labor.

The ex-convict Black Mussa (31) hails from Chitete Village Traditional Authority (T/A) Mpando in Ntcheu District.