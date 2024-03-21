spot_img
-1.4 C
New York
Thursday, March 21, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Epilepsy Warriors Foundation decries sudden stockouts of anti-seizure medication in hospitals

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Epilepsy Warriors Foundation has decried sudden stockouts of anti-seizure medication in the country’s health facilities.

The project manager for the organisation, Chikhulupiliro Ng’ombe, says the challenge, coupled with stigma, discrimination, and myths, continues to affect their members’ contribution to the country’s development.

Ng’ombe has attributed the development to a lack of awareness and advocacy for the disease, which affects over four hundred thousand people in Malawi and fifty million individuals across the globe.

The sentiments have come just days before the country commemorates International Epilepsy Day, which falls on February 12 each year, but it was delayed to March 26, an event that will be held at Ntaja in Machinga.

Previous article
MP Ben Phiri questions rationale of putting early childhood centres under Gender Ministry
Next article
Man arrested for breaking Veep Saulos Chilima’s office
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc