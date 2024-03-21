Epilepsy Warriors Foundation decries sudden stockouts of anti-seizure medication in hospitals

The Epilepsy Warriors Foundation has decried sudden stockouts of anti-seizure medication in the country’s health facilities.

The project manager for the organisation, Chikhulupiliro Ng’ombe, says the challenge, coupled with stigma, discrimination, and myths, continues to affect their members’ contribution to the country’s development.

Ng’ombe has attributed the development to a lack of awareness and advocacy for the disease, which affects over four hundred thousand people in Malawi and fifty million individuals across the globe.

The sentiments have come just days before the country commemorates International Epilepsy Day, which falls on February 12 each year, but it was delayed to March 26, an event that will be held at Ntaja in Machinga.