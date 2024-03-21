spot_img
BREAKING NEWS: ESCOM to disconnect electricity in Govt offices

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) will from Monday, March 25 embark on nationwide mass electricity disconnection exercise.

In a statement released on Thursday ESCOM said will disconnect power to all government ministries, departments and agencies with unsettled bills.

According to the statement, the re-connection will only be done once the outstanding balances are paid in full.

In August last year, ESCOM revealed that companies and government departments owe the public utility over K40 billion.

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM), transmits and distributes electricity in Malawi.

