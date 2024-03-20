CCAP needs K250 million

By Patience Longwe

Lilongwe, March 20: As Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) is clocking 100 years of service this year, CCAP General Assembly General Secretary Reverend Mwawi Chilongozi has asked all Synods in the country to help the church raise funds for the celebrations.

Briefing the media in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Chilongozi said the centenary celebrations slated for August 24-25 this year at CIVO stadium in Lilongwe is pegged at K250 million.

Chilongozi further said, the church is hopeful that members of CCAP will contribute generously towards the event.

“We have proposed a budget for the celebration amounting to k250 million. Some of the funds will be raised from the cloth that will be printed for the celebrations and other fundraising activities.

“However, as a church, we are requesting all CCAP members in Malawi in all three Synods namely Livingstonia, Blantyre, and Nkhoma to contribute generously towards the celebrations. We are requesting that each member in rural congregations contribute K500 while congregations in urban areas to pay K1000 each,” She said.

Chilongozi also said, as a part of celebrations, CCAP through a research conference conducted at Zomba Theological University will publish a book with a foreword written by the President of Malawi, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

In his remarks, General Secretary for Nkhoma Synod, Vasco Kachipapa said CCAP members in Malawi should be excited with the event saying the celebrations could have happened in other countries but instead the celebrations will be held in Malawi.

“As a Synod, we have been honoured that the celebrations will take place in our territory. The event could have been done in Blantyre, Livingstonia even Zambia or Zimbabwe. But the event will be held here in Lilongwe at CIVO Stadium, it is like a home ground and we are really excited,” He said.

Meanwhile, CCAP General Assembly has extended invitation to the heads of States in Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The CCAP was established in 1924 as a result of the work of the Scottish and Dutch Missionaries in the last quarter of the 1800s.