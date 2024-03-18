Prison mongers arrested for breaking Satar’s house

Police in Lilongwe have arrested two ex-convicts for allegedly breaking into a house of a British national Rashid Satar in Area 9 on February 26 2024 where they stole items worth K5.5 million.

Lilongwe police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu has identified the suspects as McDonald Spider aged 38 and Christopher Gumulira 39.

The two, according to Chigalu, stole two Dell laptop computers, two plasma tv screens, 12 pieces of jewellery and K500 000 cash.

“On the said date at around 21:40 hours, the suspects accompanied by two others who are still at large, while armed with panga knives, invaded Sattar’s house where they tied a watchman, a housemaid and a garden boy, before breaking into the house and went away with the said property.

“Following a thorough analysis of information the station gathered, detectives identified the suspects to have taken an active role in the robbery,” said Chigalu as quoted by Nation Online

Chigalu further said police raided the suspects’ houses where they recovered a wrist watch, sets of curtains and perfumes that the British owner has “positively identified”.