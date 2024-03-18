spot_img
7.4 C
New York
Monday, March 18, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Prison mongers arrested for breaking Satar’s house

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Police in Lilongwe have arrested two ex-convicts for allegedly breaking into a house of a British national Rashid Satar in Area 9 on February 26 2024 where they stole items worth K5.5 million.

Lilongwe police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu has identified the suspects as McDonald Spider aged 38 and Christopher Gumulira 39.

The two, according to Chigalu, stole two Dell laptop computers, two plasma tv screens, 12 pieces of jewellery and K500 000 cash.

“On the said date at around 21:40 hours, the suspects accompanied by two others who are still at large, while armed with panga knives, invaded Sattar’s house where they tied a watchman, a housemaid and a garden boy, before breaking into the house and went away with the said property.

“Following a thorough analysis of information the station gathered, detectives identified the suspects to have taken an active role in the robbery,” said Chigalu as quoted by Nation Online

Chigalu further said police raided the suspects’ houses where they recovered a wrist watch, sets of curtains and perfumes that the British owner has “positively identified”.

Previous article
Standard Bank dates investors
Next article
Fire guts down Salima Magistrate Court
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc