NBS Bank Plc Introduces ‘Afana Oyaza’ Promo for University Students

In a significant move aimed at promoting the use of digital banking among university students, NBS Bank Plc has unveiled the ‘Afana Oyaza’ campaign which targets university students across Malawi, encouraging them to utilize the bank’s digital services for their financial transactions, particularly for paying their tuition fees.

The campaign is open to students enrolled at the University of Malawi (UNIMA), Mzuzu University (MZUNI), Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), and Malawi College of Health Sciences (MCHS).

Participants who pay their fees using the bank’s Eazy Bank digital platforms are entered into a competition to win various awards, with the grand prize being a full year’s tuition covered by NBS Bank.

NBS Bank Chief Retail Officer Victoria Chanza, highlighted the bank’s commitment to enhancing educational access through digital banking solutions emphasizing on the convenience of paying fees via smartphones, the Eazy Wallet mobile wallet, and the Bank Pafupi agency banking platforms.

“As the ‘Caring Bank,’ we are devoted to the advancement of education. This campaign is part of our efforts to ensure students have seamless access to education through our digital channels,” said Chanza.

She said the promotion is not only about easing the fee payment process but also includes exciting prizes like laptops, smartphones, and NBS Bank-branded merchandise, such as t-shirts, pens, and wristbands.

“The ‘Afana Oyaza’ campaign represents a forward-thinking approach to integrating digital banking services within the educational sector, offering tangible benefits to students while fostering a digital-first mindset,” said Chanza.

Endorsing the initiative, Steve Omar, Entertainment Director at Mzuzu University, described ‘Afana Oyaza’ as a beneficial and welcome development for the student community.

“This campaign offers significant support to university students, and we hope for NBS Bank Plc’s continued involvement each semester to make a meaningful difference in students’ lives,” said Omar.