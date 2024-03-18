LUANAR lauds NBM Plc’s support towards agriculture innovations

LUANAR’S Agronomy students making their presentation

The Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) has commended National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc for its dedication towards nurturing creativity and resourcefulness within the agricultural sector, thereby shaping the future of Malawi.

The sentiments were expressed during the 2024 celebrations of LUANAR’s Innovations and Talents Day, themed ‘Unleashing Creativity for Purpose2024’ at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

Associate Professor Grivin Chipula, Chairperson of the organizing committee, further hailed NBM’s swift recognition of LUANAR’s initiatives and its support of K2 million towards the event.

“This support has significantly incentivized our innovations. The K2 million has motivated not only the winners of the awards, but also those who were shortlisted,” said Chipula.

LUANAR’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Emmanuel Kaunda graced the event and reiterated the institution’s commitment to translating ideas into tangible realities to bolster the country’s economy.

“We possess immense potential. We sought an opportunity to unleash this talent. LUANAR students and graduates have the potential to drive advancements in the agricultural sector and contribute to the nation’s economic growth through their innovative activities,” he said.

In his remarks, Burton Ngwangwa, a fourth-year student at LUANAR and a pencil artist, expressed his excitement for winning and the inspiration gained from the Innovations and Talents Day.

Students showcasing some their innovations in making compost fertilizer

“It is a monumental day for us as artists and innovators to exhibit our ingenuity. We have demonstrated our capabilities to the world. The drawings are important in addressing global challenges like deforestation and climate change,” said Ngwangwa.

In an interview, NBM Plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa commended the students for their innovations which is one of the key focus areas for the Bank.

“As the Bank of the Nation, we are committed to fostering creativity and resourcefulness within the agriculture sector, ultimately shaping the future of the country.

Innovation is our number one focus, and that is why apart from sponsoring the Innovation Jam in partnership ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM), we have also injected over K100 million into the establishment of Innovation hubs,” said Hiwa.