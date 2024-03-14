MINISTER OF FINANCE REMAIN DEFIANT ON ECONOMY: Tells Afrobarometer to conduct new poll in three months

Finance Minister Chithyola

Government through Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola Banda has challenged the brutal verdict done by afrobarometer which conducted a poll late last year indicating that Malawians have lost trust in Tonse Alliance government on economy.

Speaking to MBC online this evening, the Minister says the trajectory of the economy is showing that it is heading towards right direction with the coming in of various donor community to support budget and other controlling measures government has put in place.

‘I would like to urge all Malawians not to lose hope with this report as things have started picking up. Their government has put in strong measures of containing the runway inflation that has triggered the cost of living.

“We are optimistic that the coming in of IMF, EU and other donor community will help to stabilize the economy and by next year, the afrobarometer poll will be reduced to nothing,” says Banda.

He has since challenged the afrobarometer research team which is headed by former Minister of Local Government, Professor Blessings Chinsinga and others to conduct the next survey in three months if they will get the same results.

Chithyola further said with blackout being history now, forex flows improved in banks, fuel which drives the economy is now in full supply, food prices have started going down among others government expects the economy to pick up because these are the major pillars of that drives the economy.

Today, the Afrobarometer said that 90% of Malawians feel the economy is heading towards wrong direction.