Chakwera hails Chitipa for producing football greats

By Tawonga Moyo

Chitipa, March 12: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has described Chitipa as one of the districts which has contributed greatly to the development of football in the nation, as evidenced by great football icons whose career started in the district.

Chakwera made the remarks on Tuesday when he visited Chitipa Football Stadium which is under construction to appreciate progress being made.

“As I look at the crucial developments taking place here such as the construction of this stadium, I am convinced that even right here in Chitipa, something good will come out.

“I am hoping that one day, I should be able to come here and watch an international match. I will ensure to follow up this project until it materialises,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera then hailed the district for uplifting junior football clubs, saying motivating such clubs is what enables Chitipa to produce top-notch players.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Mwaulambia hailed the President, saying he is a man of his words.

Mwaulambia then called upon the project contractors responsible for the construction of Ilomba-Chitipa road and Chitipa Stadium to ensure they deliver quality standards and within the expected time.

“I thank the President for personally coming here to supervise the projects taking place. I want to ask the contractors of these two crucial projects to ensure they timely deliver as this is a presidential directive which must be honoured without delay,” said Mwaulambia.

In his remarks, Director of Public Works at Chitipa District Council, Misheck Gondwe said people in Chitipa are anxiously anticipating completion of the stadium as it will uplift the game of football in the district.

“The construction of Chitipa Stadium is of great essence here in Chitipa. Football players and fans usually go to Karonga as they lack a proper stadium and they end up spending a lot. We will be most grateful once the construction is complete,” said Gondwe.