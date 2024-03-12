Veteran Journalist Charles Mkula laid to rest

Sylvester Namiwa and George Ntonya, laid wreath representing media and friends of late Charles Mkula

The remains of seasoned freelance journalist and Journalists Union of Malawi (Juma) secretary general Charles Mkula have been laid to rest today in Zomba.

Mkula succumbed to kidney failure and bowels obstruction while receiving treatment at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre on Sunday.

Scores of journalists attended the burial ceremony.

In their respective tributes, Juma, Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter and journalists described the 56-year-old Mkula as a fearless unionist who was at the top of his field and served the industry and Juma in particular with passion.

At the time of his death, Mkula was managing his consultancy firm Hyphen Media Institute. He served the media industry for nearly three decades,

Mkula, born on October 28 1967, will be laid to rest to today at his home village Chipande in Traditional Authority Malemia around Nayisi Trading Centre located between Chinamwali and Jokala in Zomba.