UTM DECLARES SKC AS TONSE ALLIANCE PRESIDENTAIL CANDIDATE IN 2025

While the Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) National Executive Committee (NEC) agreed last week that President Dr Lazarus Chakwera will be their torchbearer in forth coming tripartite polls, UTM says that resolution is “dead on arrival” because according to them, the two parties agreed through their ‘legal’ MOU that Chakwera will from 2020 to 2025 (5) years then Chilima will stand in 2025- 30

However the MOU does not talk about the running mates.

Kaliati is quoted by a local radio station that it is “very strange” that some people want to twist a straightforward issue that has the blessings of various social, religious and political players at that time.

But political analyst George Phiri says it is good that MCP has endorsed Chakwera for the presidency because that may mean he gonna take the Vice Presidency if indeed the pact says so.

But according to the Malawi Constitution, Chakwera is free to contest as top candidate whether sponsored by a party, alliance or independent because he has only served for five year term.

Meanwhile, Chilima faces an uphill battle because he has three cases to sort out before he joins the campaign fray.

He is supposed to be cleared by the court about his eligibility case for he has already served “a maximum of two consecutive terms” in the presidency. He is also currently facing criminal offences in the High Court regarding corruption. Thirdly, is that he can only serve as President or Second Vice President if he is cleared by the Constitutional Court at that time. He will be waiting for the courts to clear him while the campaign is in full swing which is bad for any presidential candidate in an election which is expected to be fiercely contested based on regional, religious and ethnic lines.

This looks like a battle that may benefit DPP at the end of the day though DPP has to earn trust of the people as well following their infighting and lack of rebranding to woo swing voters.

Of late Chilima has been seen in all public events that Chakwera is holding.

