Zambia names strong squad for Malawi tournament, Leicester City’s Patson Daka included

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Zambia National Football Team Head Coach Avram Grant has named a strong squad for Malawi tournament.

The Four-Nation Tournament is slated from March 18-26 in Lilongwe.

Leicester City’s striker, Patson Daka and Lameck Banda are included in the provisional squad for the Four nation tournament.

(GOALKEEPERS)

Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows), Toaster Nsabata (Zesco United)

(DEFENDERS)

Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Zepheniah Phiri (Prison Leopards), Stoppilla Sunzu (Cangzhou Mighty Lions-China), Frankie Musonda (AYR United-Scotland), Dominic Chanda (Power Dynamos), Gift Mphande (Hapoel Rishon Lezion FC-Israel), Kebson Kamanga (Red Arrows)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Benson Sakala (Mlada Boleslav-Czech Republic), Lubambo Musonda (Sikebord

IF-Denmark), Miguel Chaiwa (Club Schaffhausen-Switzerland), Emmanuel Banda (Club Rijeka-Croatia), Frederick Mulambia, Joshua Mutale (both Power Dynamos), Clatous Chama (Simba SC-Tanzania), Abraham Siankombo (Zesco United), Obinno Chisala (Costa Do Sol-Mozambique)

(STRIKERS)

Patson Daka (Leicester City-England), Kennedy Musonda (Young Africans-Tanzania), Andrew Phiri (Muza FC), Golden Mashata (Green Buffaloes), Lameck Banda (Lecce-Italy)

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

