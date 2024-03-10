Joyce Banda’s PP to hold convention in September

JOYCE BANDA: The first female president in Malawi

Former President Dr. Joyce Banda’s Peoples Party (DPP) says it will hold its elective conference on September 7, 2024 in Lilongwe.

Ackson Kalaile Banda, party’s National Publicity Secretary, has confirmed the development in a press statement.

According to kalaile Banda, all party positions including that of the president are up for grabs.

“This is one of the activities in preparation for the forthcoming 2025 tripartite elections,” said Banda.

In January, Kalaile Banda told the media that PP’s founder Joyce Banda was eligible to contest as president at the PP convention.

He was reacting to assertions that the first female Malawian President Dr. Banda has finished her term as party’s president.

PP was founded in 2011 by Dr. Joyce Banda. She created the People’s Party after being expelled from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

She was expelled after refusing to endorse President Bingu wa Mutharika’s younger brother Peter Mutharika as the successor to the presidency for the 2014 general election.