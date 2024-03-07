“Ma Blacks” band leader, others win millions in TNM promotion

Anjiru Fumulani, leader of popular Chileka reggae band the Black Missionaries and Lilongwe-based farmer is amongst the lucky customers to win millions in a TNM festive season promotion.

During the grand draw conducted on Thursday in Blantyre, Lyson Jickson, the farmer from Lilongwe emerged winner of the grand prize of K10 million while Anjiru was one of the winners in the K1 million category.

It was all joy and excitement for Jickson when he was named the winner. He plans to invest the K10 million in his farming enterprise and looks forward to turning his personal life around, he said.



Celebrated Musician Anjiru Fumulani of the Black Missionaries who emerged on of the winners in the K1 million category was over the moon thanking TNM for the life-changing promotion.

Speaking during the grand draw, TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi said that TNM is delighted to play a great role in transforming lives of customers through the promotion.

“Through this promotion, TNM was giving back to all customers who have stood by us through thick and thin.

“We are thrilled to have played a part in making their dreams a reality, and we look forward to continuing to delight and reward our customers in the future,” said Jonazi.

TNM expressed its satisfaction with the overwhelming response by its customers throughout the promotion.



“The success of this promotion underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled value and experiences to our customers.

“Throughout this festive season, we’ve been overwhelmed by the incredible response from our loyal customers,” he said.

The promotion which was launched to celebrate the value of customers last year has rewarded 2,471 customers and TNM has distributed K62.3 Mil in prizes.

“Thanks to the overwhelming participation from customers across the country we are delighted to announce that more than two thousand customers emerged winners, collectively winning over K62 Mil in prizes,” added Jonazi.

TNM has assured Malawians of continued investments in innovation to bring incredible services and products.



The festive season promoting served to underline TNM’s commitment to sharing the network’s benefits.



Jickson and Anjiru are among the 16 customers who have become instant millionaires courtesy of TNM’s Festive Promotion.

Five customers went away with K2 million each while 10 others won K1 million each. Another set of 10 pocketed K500, 000 each.