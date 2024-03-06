MUBAS graduate wins K33 million in Premier Bet Aviator  

…tells people to bet responsibly

A Blantyre based 37-year old business man (name withheld), who has won K33 million through Premiere Bet’s Aviator game, has advised people to gamble responsibly.

He is a fresh graduate from the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences-MUBAS.

The new millionaire in town landed the fortune after playing multiple stakes said will invest the money in his computer business.

On his part, Premier Bet Malawi Community Manager Hamza Mgaye said this is exciting news; adding they always happy seeing people winning.

Premier Bet is the leader of Sports Betting and Lotto games in Malawi.