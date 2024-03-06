spot_img
9.3 C
New York
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
spot_img
HomeBusiness
BusinessLatest

MUBAS graduate wins K33 million in Premier Bet Aviator  

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

…tells people to bet responsibly

A Blantyre based 37-year old business man (name withheld), who has won K33 million through Premiere Bet’s Aviator game, has advised people to gamble responsibly.

He is a fresh graduate from the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences-MUBAS.

The new millionaire in town landed the fortune after playing multiple stakes said will invest the money in his computer business.

On his part, Premier Bet Malawi Community Manager Hamza Mgaye said this is exciting news; adding they always happy seeing people winning.

Premier Bet is the leader of Sports Betting and Lotto games in Malawi.

Previous article
Mzuzu demos postponed due to security threats
Next article
Mlonda alandira K2.8 miliyoni kaamba komangidwa osalakwa
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc