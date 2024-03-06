spot_img
Man faces jail term for calling woman living with HIV ‘Wa Edzi’

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A Balaka based man identified as Frank Nazombe could be fined K5 million or jailed for five years after court convicted him for calling a woman living with HIV ‘Wa Edzi.’

Balaka Magistrate Court on Wednesday heard that the victim moved the court by lodging a complaint at Balaka Police Station which led to Nazombe’s arrest

Magistrate Philip Chibwana said the conduct by the convict was a violation of HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Management) Act Number nine of 2018.

He then convicted Nazombe, and revoked his bail, pending sentencing on Friday.

The HIV and AIDS Act criminalizes stigma and discrimination, unlawful disclosure of one’s HIV positive status as well as use of derogatory words against people living with the virus.

The Act pronounces a fine of K5 million and a five-year imprisonment for those found guilty.

Global experts call for action on climate impacts of plastics
“Soweto” communities in Mangochi tipped on political tolerance
