GOOD SAMARITAN: Prophet Bushiri takes maize donation to Nsanje

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has bailed out needy families in Nsanje district through a donation of maize.

The donation was in response to a call for help made to him by people affected by hunger in the area of traditional authority Mbenje in the district.

Speaking when he made the donation at Nyamitalala Primary School this today, Prophet Bushiri has reminded religious groups, non-governmental organisations, companies and political leaders to step up in their efforts to cushion the suffering of the venerable.

“These are trying times for a lot of families. It is sad to see people dying due to hunger-related circumstances. It is time for us to rise up and help those requiring assistance,” he said.

As part of his campaign to help the needy, Prophet Bushiri has made similar donations in Ntcheu, Zomba, Mulanje, Nkhatabay, Mzimba, Thyolo and Lilongwe districts.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

