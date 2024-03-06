Global experts call for action on climate impacts of plastics

By Leonard Masauli

Lilongwe, March 6: Global experts on plastics have called for countries to immediately act on climate impacts of plastics highlighting that about two billion tonnes of Carbon Dioxide equivalent (Co2e) is from the world’s production and use of plastic.

This comes on the sideline of a United Nations Environmental Assembly 6 (UNEA-6) conference held from 29th February to 1st March 2024, in Nairobi, Kenya.

A report shared and discussed at the conference, ‘Global actions to stem climate change and end plastic pollution’ by GRID-Arendal, a non-profit environmental communications centre based in Norway, investigates what needs to be addressed in the new international treaty to tackle the challenges of plastics in connection with climate change.

Managing Director for GRID-Arendal, Karen Landmark, said for plastics, the focus has for long been that plastics is a pollution problem hence the report highlights another problematic aspect of plastics-namely, its impact on climate, which largely stems from the production of plastic and plastic products.

“We believe it is essential to bring these findings to the attention of policymakers, making sure the international efforts are aimed at addressing this issue with plastic.

“Our analysis highlights that plastic-related greenhouse gas emissions are not sufficiently addressed,” she said.

Landmark said Greenhouse gases are emitted throughout the entire life cycle of plastics, estimated as between 3.8 and 4.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

“This will only grow as production of plastic continues to grow. Plastic pollution is accelerating climate change and making the impact of climate change worse.

To achieve the most significant impact in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the most time and energy should be dedicated to minimising plastic production,” emphasized Landmark.

Senior expert on plastic and one of the authors on the new report, Leva Rucevska, said Plastic pollution is making climate change worse and there is need for linkages between plastics and the triple planetary crisis.

“To search for solutions and minimise harmful impacts on the environment and people, plastic action is climate action,” said Rucevska.

UNEA-6 is a political platform bringing together environment ministers from 193 member countries to set priorities for the global environmental agenda.

Among others, the UNEA-6 focused on the links between the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste.

Environmental Activist, Charles Bakolo, said Malawi requires an urgent action in waste management infrastructure and policies to effectively tackle plastic pollution.

Bakolo said despite ongoing efforts to collect waste, the rates remain insufficient, resulting in a considerable amount of plastic finding its way to the environment through various channels adding that lack of proper landfill facilities worsens the problem, with wastes often ending up in open dumpsite.

“For Malawi it is important to acknowledge both progress made and areas needing improvement. While waste collection efforts are in place, there is a clear need for more strategies which include reducing plastic usage, increasing recycling rates and stricter regulation and plastic production and disposal.

“Public awareness could also play important role for citizens to practice responsible waste management to reduce the negative environmental impacts of the plastics,” said Bakolo.