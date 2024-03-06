Chakwera inaugurates innovation hub

By Tikondane Vega

Blantyre, March 6: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has expressed government’s commitment to turn visions into reality saying it is the only way for Malawi to move forward in innovation and technology for improved economy.

Chakwera said this Wednesday at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) in Blantyre during the official launch of the University Innovation Pod (UniPod).

The primary goal of UniPod is to provide vital support to young innovators by offering state of the art infrastructure for innovation prototyping, experimentation and doing small scale manufacturing.

The President said the opening of the hub will help many university students, youth outside universities and other Malawians with innovative ideas to prove their capacity in venturing into technology thereby making them productive and self-reliant.

“We commend United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for providing US$2 million for UniPod. Though it has been established at the institution of higher learning, the hub is for everyone with skills for different products.

“I, therefore, urge youths in the country to make use of the facility. Turn your ideas and skills to a final product that can be sold out there,” he said.

Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima, said the hub will turn Malawi into an innovative solution country where its landscape will change for the better.

Wirima said the hub will enhance economic growth and enable the country achieve the Malawi 2063.

“This will provide inclusivity since it will not only look at education but also creative ideas and innovations,” she said.

Vice Chancellor for MUBAS, Associate Professor Nancy Chitera, said UniPod is a significant innovation in Malawi that will provide several solutions the country has been lacking for long.

Chitera said the launch is a clear indication that Malawi has capabilities to do more in innovations as the initiative has potential to open opportunities for entrepreneurs and several stakeholders.

She disclosed that, through digital technology, MUBAS started with small scale manufacturing that are, currently, used in Malawi, adding that with the new development, people will no longer send innovations outside Malawi for design.

Assistant Secretary General and Africa Regional Director for UNDP, Ahuna Eziakonwa, said the initiative follows President Chakwera visit to New York two years ago where he asked for the innovation hub which her organisation assured to do.

Eziakonwa said UNDP will continue to work hand in hand with Malawi as it has demonstrated seriousness in technology and innovations.

“UNDP believes ideas come from people and there is need for such to be fulfilled. Universities like MUBAS should be equipped. We believe this can transform lives and Malawi at large. The launch today marks the prosperity for Malawi,” she said.

UniPod comprises of several key spaces including collaborative ideation space, design laboratory, business nursery, among others.