President Chakwera commends Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira for the construction of International Blantyre Cancer Centre (IBCC)

President Lazarus Chakwera has hailed Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira for the construction of the International Blantyre Cancer Centre (IBCC).

President Chakwera was speaking at the official opening of the International Blantyre Cancer Centre earlier today.

“You have turned your personal tragedy to a public triumph.” He said.

Taking his turn, Dr Mpinganjira said the thought behind the facility, dates back to 24 January 2017 when his late wife, Barbara was diagnosed with cancer.

According to Mpinganjira, the hospital will offer both chemotherapy and radiotherapy which will help in treatment of cancer patients within the country.

He also said once fully completed with state -of-the-art accommodation, the cost of the project will amount to 7 million euros (about K12 billion). So far about K9.6 billion has been spent on the first phase of the project.

About 12 0000 people die of cancer every year in Malawi according Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda, who says 17 000 cancer cases are diagnosed every year.

Chimwendo Banda was speaking on behalf of the Minister of Health at the official opening of the centre.

He said cancer remains a burden for the country as the deaths accounts for almost 50 percent of deaths that occur due to non-communicable diseases.