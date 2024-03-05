spot_img
Malawian woman nabbed for selling fake HIV/AIDS medicine

By Lovemore Khomo

Arrested

Police in Mangochi have arrested a 25 year-old Mary Julius on allegations that she was selling gentamicin injection as an HIV/AIDS cure through her TikTok page.

Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer Amina Tepani Daudi explained that Julius was arrested last weekend at Abuja Bus Depot within the township in a joint operation conducted.

Daudi said the Drug Section officers from the National Police Headquarters and Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority officals confirmed about the fake drugs.

“It is alleged that the suspect, who bears the TikTok username ‘Gammora’ had been advertising and offering for sale Gammora injection medicine, claiming that it was the cure for HIV. The suspect was selling and administering a dosage of three bottles at a sum of K120,000.” reported Daudi.

She added that a number of HIV patients have been duped by the suspect which prompted them to report her to the police, leading to her arrest.

Upon being quizzed, the suspect revealed that she was buying the gentamicin Injection medication from pharmacies within the town, removed the original stickers, and rebranded them with the Gammora label.

“Police also found bottles of gentamicin and Gammora stickers in her house.”

Meanwhile, the medicine has been taken to the medicine laboratory for examination.

The suspect has been charged with being found in possession of medical drugs without a license and theft, respectively, and will appear before court after the completion of paperwork.

She hails from Kalonga Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

