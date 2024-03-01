Muslim youth in food distribution drive

The Muslim Youth United (MYU) a philanthropic arm of Muslims in Malawi has donated assorted food items to over 1200 households in Chiradzulu and Mangochi.

The items included maize flour, cooking oil and cash were donated to households that were displaced by stormy rains some few weeks ago.

In Chiradzulu, MYU donated food packs and cash to1150 households around Milepa area, while in Mangochi, they were in the areas of Chimwala, Chiutula, Masuku and Idrussi where a total of 4800 households were reached.

In an interview, one of the group’s leaders Abass Panjwani said the initiative was meant to cushion households that are at the verge of facing hunger due to the calamity.

He disclosed that the exercise cost the group a total of K200 million, which was sourced from well-wishers.



MYU is a nongovernmental organisation and has been engaged in a number of charity activities for years. These include donating blood.

At the peak of Covid 19 pandemic, the group also donated equipment to a number of hospitals.

In May 2021, the group also reached out to about 550 households in Lunzu, Blantyre.



