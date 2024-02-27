spot_img
LatestPolitics

AFORD catches ‘big fish’ Clement Stambuli, more prominent gurus waiting in the wings

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Stambuli has now joined AFORD

Former United Democratic Front( UDF) Director of Elections Clement Stambuli has joined the newly ‘talk of the town’ the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD).

Stambuli has joined the party with a host of UDF members from Central Region that accompanied him.

According to inside reports, Stambuli joined the party last week at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe.

Stambuli has dumped UDF for Aford

Stambuli, a former Minister of Information and Digitisation in the UDF era, dumped the party last month with an aim to concentrate on personal matters.

In 2017, he was welcomed back into the party Atupele Muluzi.

Reports are coming in that several prominent prominent governance activists and political gurus from former ruling party, DPP are on the verge of joining the party.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

