Ethanol to venture into fertilizer production

By Innocent Chunga & Wongani Mkandawire

Lusubiro: We will be manufacturing fertiliser from wastes

Nkhotakota, February 23, Mana: Ethanol Company Limited (ETHCO) says its project of constructing a fertiliser company to process the company’s effluent into organic fertiliser at Dwangwa Illovo Sugar Estate in Nkhotakota is at an advanced stage.

ETHCO Chief Executive Officer, Lusubiro Chakaniza, made the remarks at Mlala Primary School in the area of senior Chief Kanyenda in Nkhotakota on Thursday during a tree planting exercise, in collaboration with Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi (WESM).

She said caring for the environment is one of the company’s pillars citing that the factory will have an impact on the sugar industry as it will improve some challenges like cost of fertiliser for communities in the area.

Chakaniza said the plant will have the capacity to produce approximately 10,000 metric tons of potassium fertiliser per year.

“We will be manufacturing fertiliser from wastes that our company is producing to promote zero emissions to industrial activities, she said.

Chakaniza said, currently, they are facing supply chain challenges because of the Red Sea war but by mid-this year the plant will be fully operational.

She highlighted that Ethanol is committed to continue believing in and supporting activities initiated by communities apart from taking part in environmental protection in the area.

WESM Chairperson, Victor Mangochi, said they will continue working with relevant stakeholders in implementing appropriate measures in as far as environmental conservation is concerned.

“This exercise shows that WESM and Ethanol are moving on the same path by supporting government in conserving environment,” said Mangochi.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera launched the 2023/2024 National Forestry Season in Phalombe under the theme: Forest Innovation in Action: Reforestation for a Sustainable Tomorrow.