Road to 2025: Eng. Mumba for establishment of MCP Veterans League

Politician-cum-Engin­eer, Vitumbiko Mumba, is calling for the establishment of a Veterans League for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Mumba recently shared his thoughts at a gathering attended by several long-standing members of the Party drawn from the 4 Political Districts along the Lake Shore in Salima.

He highlighted the wealth of knowledge and loyalty these people have as the basis for the long-term success of the Party.

“We have many veterans who have served our party and our country very well. I talk to them frequently. These are people that I feel we could benefit a lot from. A Veterans League would be a suitable vehicle for channeling their voice in the party.

Many people are saying there’s a real need for an MCP Veterans League” said Mumba, adding that veterans would act as advisors to the party leadership.

According to Mumba, once established, the Veterans League can have a vote in MCP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to really cement the influence of the veterans on the party.

Mumba is a 40 year old engineering professional and an Arbitrator who works as a consultant primarily in the civil engineering sector and other sectors.

He recently made headlines when he started donating motorbikes and bicycles to grassroot party leaders in all the political regions of the country.