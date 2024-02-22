Man wins motorcycle in Kuboola Mtambo ndi Betika Aviator promo

Betika Malawi has officially handed over the grand prize of motorcycle worth K2.2 million to a lucky winner Edward Moses who has been identified during the ongoing Kuboola Mtambo ndi Betika Aviator promotion at a colorful ceremony which took place at Betika head offices in Blantyre.

The 51-year-old Blantyre based panel beater said the motorbike he has won is ideal for his business and will assist him a lot to overcome transport challenges he was experiencing when running his business.

“I really thank Betika Malawi for this wonderful prize. I was not expecting this. I thank God for picking my name out of many customers who entered into this competition. This motorbike will assist me and my family, it will be easy now visit my relatives,” he said.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Wednesday, Betika Malawi Accountant manager Gift Palavia said over 80 customers have been awarded with different prizes.

“As Betika we are truly impressed by how much support we have received from our customers since the day we launch this promotion. I would like to remind all the customers that there are still plenty more prizes to be won,” he said.

Betika Malawi has also given away numerous prizes that included brand new smartphone Tecno Spark 10 and K50,000 daily cash.

The ongoing Aviator promotion was launched on 1 December last year and is expected to end on 29 February 2024.

To enter into the competition, customers are required to play Betika Aviator with a minimum stake of K100.