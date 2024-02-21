Blantyre to roll out K180m direct support to health facilities

By Memory Kutengule Chatonda

Blantyre District Council is geared to roll out a US$100,000 (approximately K180 million) Direct Facility Financing (DFF) to support health centres, dispensaries and community hospitals address minor and urgent needs affecting health service delivery.

DFF is one of the reform areas in the Health Sector Strategic Plan 111 that was launched last year to increase equitable access and improve quality of health care services.

Speaking during the briefing with Blantyre District Council officials on Tuesday, Partners In Health (PIH) Director of Partnerships, Makhumbo Munthali, said the organisation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, has secured US$100,000 to support 16 health facilities in various areas of need so that they improve quality of health care.

“This is a new model and we call it a ‘starter-pack’ that we would like to implement in Blantyre, in collaboration with Ministry of Health, from March to August this year.

“With this initiative, we want to help facilities with funds to address some of the issues in their respective areas including sanitation and minor maintenance which, if left unchecked, could interfere with the health institutions’ quality of service delivery,” Munthali said.

He expressed optimism that the outcome of DDF implementation would lead to patients accessing equitable and improved health care services in public health facilities thereby improving quality of people’s health standards.

District Commissioner for Blantyre, Alex Mdooko, welcomed the initiative saying it will promote and strengthen decentralisation in the country.

He said the Council, through the health sector, plans will utilise the funds to improve working environment, conduct capacity building of health management committees, health workers and carry minor maintenance of health facilities, among other priority areas.

Mdooko observed that if DFF is well planned and executed, could help solve some minor challenges that facilities face.

He added that the Council is committed to ensuring that the funds are used prudently to achieve the intended purpose.

Blantyre district has 31 public health facilities.