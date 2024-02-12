WALK FOR HUNGER: Chimbota CDO, Sons & Daughters of Ndirande to walk from Blantyre to Thyolo Thava

All is set for a “walk for hunger” fundraising big walk which has been organised by Chimbota Community Development Organisation (CDO) and Daughters and Sons of Ndirande in Blantyre.

The Blantyre Ndirande to Thyolo Thava fundraising big walk will take place on February 23rd to 25th this year.

Chimbota CBO targets to raise not less than K100 million for its “Zanjara Project” which will help hunger stricken families from Blantyre and Thyolo districts.

Apart from the big-walk, Chimbota CDO intends to approach business leaders, organizations and donor Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to help in raising the funds.

To support the fundraising drive call Chimbota CDO on +265882899885 or +265888378359.

At the end of 2023, reports began to come in that hunger and malnutrition were rising to dangerous levels in Malawi.

Since the New Year, the problem has worsened. Many people have been surviving on wild plants, Madeya and mangoes, but now that the mango season is almost finished, even that lifeline will be gone.

Planting was late in many regions, which means that the harvest will also be late. The price of fertilizer is too high for many people to afford, leading to worries, already, about next year’s harvest.

Chimbota CDO exists to bring development to the area of Sub Traditional Authority (STA) Mundola to the south of Nkhata Bay boma; and now it is expanding its programs in Blantyre and surrounding districts.