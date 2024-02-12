spot_img
7.6 C
New York
Monday, February 12, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

WALK FOR HUNGER: Chimbota CDO, Sons & Daughters of Ndirande to walk from Blantyre to Thyolo Thava

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

All is set for a “walk for hunger” fundraising big walk which has been organised by Chimbota Community Development Organisation (CDO) and Daughters and Sons of Ndirande in Blantyre.

The Blantyre Ndirande to Thyolo Thava fundraising big walk will take place on February 23rd to 25th this year.

Chimbota CBO targets to raise not less than K100 million for its “Zanjara Project” which will help hunger stricken families from Blantyre and Thyolo districts.

Apart from the big-walk, Chimbota CDO intends to approach business leaders, organizations and donor Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to help in raising the funds.

To support the fundraising drive call Chimbota CDO on +265882899885 or +265888378359.

At the end of 2023, reports began to come in that hunger and malnutrition were rising to dangerous levels in Malawi.

Since the New Year, the problem has worsened. Many people have been surviving on wild plants, Madeya and mangoes, but now that the mango season is almost finished, even that lifeline will be gone.

Planting was late in many regions, which means that the harvest will also be late. The price of fertilizer is too high for many people to afford, leading to worries, already, about next year’s harvest.

Chimbota CDO exists to bring development to the area of Sub Traditional Authority (STA) Mundola to the south of Nkhata Bay boma; and now it is expanding its programs in Blantyre and surrounding districts.

Previous article
IFRC pledges more humanitarian response support to Malawi
Next article
Bwande creator Deus Sandram joins politics
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc

MORE STORIES

2 guards jailed for criminal negligence after dog killed girl

Malawi Voice - 0