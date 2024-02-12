Don’t take us for granted Madam Speaker- DPP’s Navicha fumes at Gotani Hara

NAVICHA: Don’t take us for granted Madam Speaker

Leader of Opposition Mary Navicha has told speaker of Parliament Gotani Hara not to take Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for granted.

Navicha, a member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava, was speaking after Gotani allowed ‘independent’ Member of Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa to speak as leader of opposition.

Nankhumwa was at the podium ready to respond but several members from the DPP led by Navicha opposed this.

“We must follow our standing orders. We must be the first to speak. I am the leader of opposition” said Navicha.

Gotani Hara forced out of the house Navicha and other members of Parliament opposed to her order. She said these members should not report to the house for two days.

Navicha refused to go out and she argued against the Speaker saying: “Don’t take us for granted Madam Speaker,”

But Hara responded: “It is not me go to the court”.

Meanwhile, Speaker has adjourned the house to Tuesday morning from 09:30am after members of the DPP led by Thyolo Thava legislator Navicha refused to go out as per the speaker’s direction.